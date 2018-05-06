0 Country singer Jason Isbell swaps concert tickets for Hank Aaron baseball cards

Baseball cards for tickets? Country singer Jason Isbell is ready to deal if the offer is right.

Well, at least when it come to Hank Aaron.

It began when author Jeff Pearlman, noting that Albert Pujols’ 3,000th career hit put him in a category of four players with 3,000 hits and 600 home runs, mentioned Aaron, who topped the list.

Isbell answered Pearlman in a tweetabout the baseball Hall of Famer on Friday night when a Twitter user posted an offer, MLB.com reported.

Weird how easy it is to forget how absolutely dominant Hank Aaron was. Man, the numbers. pic.twitter.com/d0DhKl1d2V — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) May 5, 2018

And he never hit more than 47 homers in a single season. Only got 47 once. Consistency. https://t.co/33ZVYdUcfO — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 5, 2018

The tweeter, James Herlitz, offered Isbell a 1971 Topps card and card No. 1 from the 1974 Topps set. Both were well-loved cards and the condition was less than pristine, but Isbell agreed to the swap, leaving a pair of tickets for his Aug. 30 show in Berkeley, California, MLB.com reported.

Which one? If it’s 76 Topps maybe ONE ticket but if it’s like a 57 Topps I’ll get your family in to bonnaroo or something https://t.co/Hpzq6LmTxh — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 5, 2018

“You can give them to the sound guy. Red beard. Can’t miss him.” Isbell tweeted. “I’ll put you down plus one on the guest list. Have fun.”

Ok James fair enough what’s your last name https://t.co/LiBnFxz42W — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 5, 2018

Isbell released his sixth album, “The Nashville Sound,” last year.

