  • Country singer Jason Isbell swaps concert tickets for Hank Aaron baseball cards

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Baseball cards for tickets? Country singer Jason Isbell is ready to deal if the offer is right.

    >> Read more trending news

    Well, at least when it come to Hank Aaron.

    It began when author Jeff Pearlman, noting that Albert Pujols’ 3,000th career hit put him in a category of four players with 3,000 hits and 600 home runs, mentioned Aaron, who topped the list.

    Isbell answered Pearlman in a tweetabout the baseball Hall of Famer on Friday night when a Twitter user posted an offer, MLB.com reported. 

    The tweeter, James Herlitz, offered Isbell a 1971 Topps card and card No. 1 from the 1974 Topps set. Both were well-loved cards and the condition was less than pristine, but Isbell agreed to the swap, leaving a pair of tickets for his Aug. 30 show in Berkeley, California, MLB.com reported.

    “You can give them to the sound guy. Red beard. Can’t miss him.” Isbell tweeted. “I’ll put you down plus one on the guest list. Have fun.”

    Isbell released his sixth album, “The Nashville Sound,” last year.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Country singer Jason Isbell swaps concert tickets for Hank Aaron baseball cards

  • Headline Goes Here

    Say Hey! Willie Mays turns 87 today: 5 fun facts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: CIA nominee Gina Haspel sought to withdraw from consideration

  • Headline Goes Here

    90-year-old man competes in NASCAR-sanctioned event

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia sniper idolized Parkland shooter, sheriff says