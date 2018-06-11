0 Country Time lemonade to help kids cited for illegal drink stands

The rite of passage for many kids, neighborhood lemonade stands are getting some children in legal trouble.

Last week, police were called in Denver when boys opened up shop to raise money for charity, KMGH reported.

Police halted sales because the boys didn’t have what they said was the necessary permit. The city said that no permit was needed, but it was too late, KMGH reported. The boys’ story went nationwide and caught the attention of a company known for its lemonade -- Country Time.

Now Country Time is launching a team of experts to help kids who find themselves in hot water dealing with permit issues.

If a child is fined, Country Time’s “Legal-Ade” will reimburse the fine or permit up to $300.

The company, which is owned by Kraft Heinz will cover up to $60,000 total. The team will take a look at submissions from parents for kids whose businesses were shut down in either 2017 or 2018, or if they bought a permit for 2018. They are being told to upload images of the child’s permit or fine and a write up of what the stand means to the their child in the child’s own words, according to US News and World Report.

