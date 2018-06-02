Couple found stabbed to death at Las Vegas hotel, police say

A couple was found stabbed to death in their Las Vegas Strip hotel Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The man and woman were part of a tour group from Vietnam that arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer told the newspaper. The couple was scheduled to visit the Grand Canyon on Friday, but when they did not arrive for the tour, police went to their hotel room at Circus Circus Las Vegas.
The couple was scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Saturday before returning to Vietnam, KSNV reported.
MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, is cooperating with police, according to a statement released Friday.
Detectives are reviewing security footage, the Review-Journal reported.
The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the couple once family is notified, the newspaper reported.
