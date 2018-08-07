0 Court docs allege Brad Pitt has reduced child support payments to Angelina Jolie, report says

Documents filed in in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday claim that actor Brad Pitt has not paid “meaningful” child support to estranged wife Angelina Jolie in over a year.

NBC News reported that the documents, the latest development in the year-and-a-half-long divorce, indicate that Jolie is seeking a court order on this issue.

“(Pitt) has a duty to pay child support. As of present, (Pitt) has paid no meaningful child support since separation," Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, wrote in a two-page brief obtained by NBC News.

“Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by (Pitt) for over a year and a half, (Jolie) intends to file an RFO (request for a court order) for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

According to NBC News, “meaningful child support” was not defined in the documents.

Jolie filed from divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The two have six children together. They first met in 2003 and married in 2014 after years of dating.

Around the time of the divorce filing, reports claimed Pitt got into an altercation with one of the couple’s children. After an investigation from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Pitt was cleared of the allegations.

It’s not clear if Jolie and Pitt have an agreement for providing for their children.

An unnamed source told People that the filing “was just to move the process forward.”

“The filing today was only intended for the marriage to be dissolved, and before everything else can be dissolved, things have to be done by both parties, including financial disclosure and child support,” the source said. “The dissolution of the marriage will help everyone move forward and work together — as coparents, something they’re committed to. It’s up to the court to come up with a solution good for the kids.”

In June reports said a judge warned Jolie that she may lose custody of her kids if she did not give Pitt more access to them. The judge set up a schedule for Pitt to spend time with his children, except for the oldest, Maddox, who is of age to decide on his own how much time he would like to spend with his father.

People reported that the children are currently with Jolie in London as she films “Maleficent 2,” but reside in Los Angeles, where Pitt lives.

