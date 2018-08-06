Court documents: Texas supermarket manager saves woman from abusive partner

SAN ANTONIO - An employee at a Texas supermarket helped a woman escape her partner, who had threatened to stab her because he believed the woman was cheating on him, KSAT reported.
Don Ramsey, 58, was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents. Ramsey was arrested after the manager of an H-E-B store in San Antonio called police after he was told by a woman that she was “having problems,” KSAT reported
According to court documents, Ramsey became angered when the woman’s cellphone rang Saturday morning. He accused her of cheating and allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened her.
“Get in the bathroom. I’ll stab you if you leave,” Ramsey allegedly said, according to court documents.
Police said Ramsey hit the woman several times on her arms as she tried to protect herself, KSAT reported.
According to court records, the woman accompanied Ramsey as he ran errands around town. When they stopped at the H-E-B store, the woman found a manager and reported Ramsey’s alleged abuse.
Ramsey was arrested and released after posting $10,000 bail, KSAT reported.
