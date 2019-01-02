  • Coyotes scare off dogs in New Hampshire

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A couple of dogs and their owner got quite a scare Monday, when some unwanted visitors made their way onto the property of a New Hampshire home.

    Doug Anderson said he put his dogs out around 8 a.m. Monday, but his 3-year-old pit bull, Harley, started crying and was panicking, WMTW reported.

    Anderson ran outside when Harley ran back to the home. He found two coyotes watching the dogs.

    “They were both kind of in the back edge of the property, kind of hanging around, looking up at her or looking up at us,” Anderson told WMTW. “They weren’t small. It was interesting.”

    The encounter was caught on camera.

    “I have a trail camera right in the back there that picked up deer, skunks, porcupines and one coyote before, but that was a couple of years ago,” Anderson told the television station.

    The unexpected visitors now have Anderson keeping a closer eye on his pets, WMTW reported

     
     

