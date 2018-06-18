  • Crooks pull off $100K ‘Mission: Impossible'-style theft at Best Buy

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA - They reportedly came through a hole in the ceiling, rappelling into a Best Buy in Dunwoody, Georgia, like Tom Cruise’s character famously did in “Mission: Impossible.”

    Dunwoody police said the burglars made their way to a secure storage area at the store where Apple products were kept and cleaned it out. The theft, which happened June 8, was worth more than $100,000.

    "Someone that comes in, it's a 'Mission Impossible' style burglary," Sgt. Robert Parsons said 

    No arrests have been made, and the details of the sophisticated heist from the store near Perimeter Mall have investigators wondering if it was related to similar cases in other states, including Texas.

