Cruiser camera catches house explosion in Texas

HURST, Texas -

A police cruiser camera caught footage of a house explosion in Texas after the driver of a car lost control and hit the house and struck a gas line on April 7.

The newly released dash-cam footage from the Hurst Police Department captured the exact moment when the house burst into flames, sending police officers scrambling for their lives.

Officer Travis Hiser was walking toward the scene of the crash when the house exploded. The blast injured three people, one critically. Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, 35, of Hurst, the driver of the car, was arrested and charged with not having a driver’s license, The Dallas Morning News reported.

We've received requests for the video files from the house explosion on 4/7. Here's a brief video clip from Officer Hiser's dash cam footage that we are able to release. We are thankful that the victims are stable & expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them & their family. pic.twitter.com/k7LCOrOtLn — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) April 18, 2018

Hiser was treated at a local hospital and released, and another officer escaped with minor injuries, the Morning News reported.

A mother, father and their adult son were inside the home at the time of the crash and explosion. Officers could hear screaming in the house and breached a back door to rescue the family from the wreckage, according to the Hurst Police Department.

The woman was found severely injured and buried in rubble. The son was treated and released from the hospital, while both the mother and father are being treated for serious burn injuries, according to police.

"It happened so quick, and so fluid, and so fast," Corporal Ryan Tooker told KXAS. "It was more of just react, it was more of life-saving, than it was train on tactics or things of that nature."

"There was definitely some divine intervention that was reaching down and slowing those vehicles down from making scene and then taking a finger and pushing me away from the house and the path that I went,” Hiser told KXAS. “Otherwise, I would have been up on the wall and it would have exploded completely into my face.”

