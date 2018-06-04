Dallas woman killed husband as he beat their cat, police say

DALLAS - A Texas woman is accused of killing her husband Saturday as he was beating the family cat at their home, WFAA reported.
Mary Harrison, 47, of Dallas, was arrested on a murder charge after admitting to detectives that she shot Dexter Harrison, according to a police news release.
Mary Harrison told detectives that she and her husband were arguing, and that her husband was beating the cat at the same time, WFAA reported.
Dexter Harrison was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Mary Harrison was in custody at the Dallas County Jail on Sunday; bail was set at $100,000.
