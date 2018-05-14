Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart announce joint comedy tour

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are going on a quick stand-up comedy tour this June.
Rolling Stone reported that the comedians are doing seven dates in three cities: Boston, Houston and El Paso, Texas.
This is the second time the two will be together on stage for a stand-up gig. In August 2017, Stewart made a surprise appearance at Chappelle’s New York show at Radio City Music Hall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement follows Stewart’s HBO deal from last year, in which he will produce his own stand-up specials. Chappelle has a deal with Netflix for his stand-up specials.
Fans can register to get tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until May 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern time.
Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
June 11: Boston at Wang Theatre
June 12: Boston at Wang Theatre
June 13: Boston at Wang Theatre
June 21: Houston at Smart Financial Centre
June 22: Houston at Smart Financial Centre
June 23: El Paso, Texas, at Chavez Theatre
June 24: El Paso, Texas, at Chavez Theatre
