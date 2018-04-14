Day care worker arrested after allegedly smoking meth on job

MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities said a woman in Montana exposed children to methamphetamine while using the drug at a YMCA day care center where she worked.
Autumn Sienna Heinz, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal possession of drugs, according to the charging document released by the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Approximately 12 children were in Heinz's care at the day care facility, KHQ reported. Heinz is accused of smoking meth in a laundry room and an employee bathroom, the latter in which she exhaled into an exhaust van, exposing the children and other staff members to the toxic smoke, KHQ reported.
The day care is closed for cleaning, which could cost up to $80,000, KHQ reported.
