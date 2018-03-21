  • Delta under fire after flying a puppy to the wrong airport

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Delta Air Lines is coming under heat after accidentally flying a puppy to the wrong airport.

    Josh Schlaich posted about the incident on Facebook over the weekend when he was trying to figure out where the 8-week-old puppy was. He was supposed to pick up the puppy at the airport in Boise, Idaho. But instead he got a message from a Delta rep at the Detroit airport saying the puppy would be sent to a boarding location because of a flight delay.

    After misrouting and confusion, the puppy was eventually delivered safely and “seems happy and healthy,” Schlaich posted later in the weekend.

    But the incident has drawn national attention, in the wake of an incident in which a puppy died in an overhead bin on United Airlines.

    Delta issued a statement after the incident: “We know pets are important members of the family and apologize for the delayed shipment of a dog, which is now in the hands of its owner, after it was routed to the wrong destination. Delta teams worked quickly to reunite the dog and his owner, while remaining in constant contact with the customer throughout the process to update him on the status of his pet.”

    The airline said it refunded the shipping costs and started a review of the incident.

