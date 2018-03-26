  • Deputies warn of drive-by purse snatchings outside Florida grocery store

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  Deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for a purse snatcher in east Orange County. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The crook snatches purses from women while riding in a car, deputies said.

    Investigators said the purse snatchings have happened twice in March at a Publix super market. In both incidents, deputies said the thief was hanging out of a back window of a new-model white Ford Explorer.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies warn of drive-by purse snatchings outside Florida grocery store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car seat saves young boy's life during violent car crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Florida man had a dozen guns, high-capacity magazines at home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Montana Pita Pit apologizes after video shows employee spit in customer's food

  • Headline Goes Here

    Remington, America's oldest gun maker, files for bankruptcy protection