0 Derek Jeter selling New York 'castle' for $14.75 million

Derek Jeter is going yard once again. If a man’s home is his castle, the former New York Yankees shortstop has quite a place. And he wants to sell it to you.

Jeter, now an owner for the Florida Marlins, is selling his 12,590-square-foot mansion -- which looks like a castle -- for $14.75 million, according to its listing on Trulia.

The house, located in Greenwood Lake, New York, is a sprawling four-acre estate that has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, four indoor kitchens, an outdoor kitchen, a pool overlooking a lake, a lagoon and a replica of the Statue of Liberty, the Times-Herald of Middletown, New York, reported. There is more than 700 feet of shoreline.

Jeter bought the property, called the Tiedemann Castle, in 2003, NJ.com reported.

The home is located within a mile of the New Jersey border, about 50 miles northwest of New York CIty, and has been on the market since June 18, NJ.com reported.

Jeter played major-league baseball for 19 seasons and played in seven World Series with the Yankees, winning five of them. He pulled down more than $266 million in salary, not including endorsements.

The home was originally built in 1903 and bought by the Tiedemann family in 1952, the Times-Herald reported. Jeter’s maternal grandfather, William “Sonny” Connors, grew up at the home after John and Julia Tiedemann adopted him in the 1950s, the newspaper reported.

Jeter also owns residences in Florida -- a mansion in Tampa and a 19th-story apartment in Miami.

