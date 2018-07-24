Disney princess babies turn 1 year old, have new adorable photo shoot

They melted hearts when the photos went viral after a newborn photo shoot. Now the little girls who were crowned Disney princesses have turned 1, and their new photos are something to see.
The photos came from the imagination of Karen Marie Taylor of Belly Beautiful Portraits. The photographer dressed the newborns as Ariel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Belle and Jasmine.
The little princesses are now 1 year old and Taylor has updated their magical photos.
Happy Birthday sweet Snow White
But the shoot went from princess gowns to baby ruffles and a smash cake.
"All the parents were so excited to come back and do the cake smash," Taylor told the "Today" show. "It was so much fun to see the newborns as toddlers running with curiosity and excitement -- and there was cake everywhere."
“All the parents were so excited to come back and do the cake smash,” Taylor told the “Today” show. “It was so much fun to see the newborns as toddlers running with curiosity and excitement -- and there was cake everywhere.”
Taylor has also added more characters to her repertoire including another Disney princess, Princess Leia, Peter Pan and Captain Hook, along with Wendy and Tinkerbell.
May the Fourth Be With You!
All you need is faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust✨ one of our recent @babble Disney shoots! We will be posting the #Neverland characters over the next few days! Costumes by @sewtrendyaccessories
