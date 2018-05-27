  • Dog abandoned with ‘free,' ‘good home only' written on it in permanent marker

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - A young dog found abandoned in a park in Ross County, Ohio, had the words “free” and “good home only” written on it in permanent marker, according to a post on social media.

    “I usually try to contain myself with my work life and what I see every single day, but this just tops it off!” Brittany May with the Ross County Humane Society said in a post on Facebook.

    Whoever did this has “reached a whole new level of LOW,” May wrote.

    “How are you going to dump your dog, and write FREE all over it in permanent marker! I just don’t get it!” she said

    The good news is the five to six month-old female, Labrador-mix, named Marvella by the agency, will soon have a new home, May told WSYX-TV. The dog is now up for adoption.

     

