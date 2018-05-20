Dog dies after being left in hot car

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he reportedly left a dog in a hot car.
The dog later died despite efforts to rescue him.
Anthony Griffith is charged with animal cruelty after the dog was left in a car at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys.
A dog left in a HOT car for hours. How a stranger did all she could to save his life at 10. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/lO6zync7jO— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 18, 2018
The dog fell to the pavement when an officer arrived and opened the car door.
“(The dog) was crying really hard and I knew that it needed help,” said one witness. “It was trying to climb out of the vehicle. It had clearly been in there for a long time.”
