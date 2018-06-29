Dog dies at Missouri kennel after being left outside in soaring temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri kennel and day care is under investigation for animal neglect after a dog died after being left out in temperatures that soared into the mid-90s, WDAF reported.
Will Raybould said he left his 14-month-old dog, Luna, at the Winding River Pet Village in Kansas City, Missouri, to attend a wedding. Raybould said that on June 16, kennel staff left the Bernese Mountain Dog outside for more than an hour, when the temperature was 95 degrees and the heat index topped 100 degrees, WDAF reported.
"I regret going to the wedding. I regret leaving her there," Raybould told the television station. “I loved her and she loved us and we took such good care of her and we thought we were doing the right thing taking her to this place."
When KCMO Animal Control investigated Luna's death, the temperature inside the kennels was 85 degrees. Animal Control officials said there were only two attendants and a groomer taking care of more than 50 dogs, WDAF reported.
“They bring their pets to us. They entrust us and we dropped the ball,” Becky Walker, the co-owner of Winding River Pet Village, told WDAF. “We have put in new sprinkler systems already. We are putting up a new shelter. We hired two new employees today to make sure we have more people on staff. They are going into a training program for extreme weather.
“We are just going to do everything we can possibly to make sure that this never happens again."
