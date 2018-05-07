  • Dog mauled by bear in Florida dies, owners say

    By: Monique Valdes, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A dog that was mauled by a bear in Florida has died, the owners told WFTV Monday.

    Reese’s, a Maltese-Yorkie mix, was attacked late last month at The Estates at Springs Landing subdivision along Markham Woods Road near Longwood.

    Reese's appeared to have been recovering, but took a turn for the worse.

    The dog’s owner said Reese's died Sunday. She said Reese’s was protecting her husband when the dog was attacked in the garage.

    Another dog was killed last month in the neighborhood, likely by the same bear, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers said. The bear tore through a pool screen and grabbed Maggie, Russell Nusynowitz's 15-year-old poodle.

    The bear has not been caught.

    Officers with FWC said they are still monitoring the area and the traps are still set up in the neighborhood. 

