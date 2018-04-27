0 Dog recovers after attack by hawk in backyard

EAST FREETOWN, Mass. - A dog in Massachusetts is on the mend after she was attacked in her backyard by a hawk.

>> Read more trending news

It's been a few days for Daisy and her owner Susan Nascimeno after the 10-year-old bichon frise was attacked by a hawk Monday afternoon while fenced in her East Freeport backyard.

"She was just covered in blood -- her chest, back, butt, everything was covered in blood; couldn't even see where she was bleeding from," Nascimento said.

Nascimeno said her neighborhood has had problems with hawks over the past few years.

“(Daisy) had two claw marks on one side. The other side they figured when the hawk picked her up and found out she was too heavy, dropped her and ripped the whole side skin off her," Nascimento said.

Daisy was taken to an animal hospital in Rhode Island for surgery on her puncture wounds and broken leg.

"Wild animals can do a lot of damage, especially if they're hungry. Small dogs or cats can be injured or killed," said Dr. Russell White with the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists.

White has been caring for Daisy and has advice for all pet owners.

"It's really important for those smaller animals, especially when they go outside, to make sure they're staying close to the house or in an enclosed area even though though those animals can get in to injure them keeping them away from exposed is a good recommendation," White said.

White said Daisy is expected to make a full recovery.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.