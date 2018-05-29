  • Dog seems grateful for rescue, kisses firefighter

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WELLS, Maine - A dog in Maine who got himself in a dangerous situation that he needed rescuing. And he was so thankful that firefighters answered the call, he rewarded a firefighter with a quick kiss.

    Neighbors called police after they saw a dog stranded on a roof of a home. Apparently the pup climbed out a second-floor window, WMTW reported.

    A firefighter put up a ladder to climb and rescue the dog, which gave him a lick before being saved, WMTW reported.

     

     
    Post by WMTW-TV.

     

