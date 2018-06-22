0 Dog shot multiple times in face adopted by park ranger in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. -

A dog who survived three gunshots to the face has found a new home with an Arkansas park ranger.

Hope, a 4-year-old mixed breed dog, was tied to a pole and shot in the face three times this March, according to KFSM.

Hope has scars on her face from where the bullets entered and will need possible mouth surgery in the future, but otherwise her health is back to normal.

Hope, a 4-year-old dog in Fort Smith, Arkansas, has made a full recovery after being shot in the face multiple times. HOPE Humane Society

>> Read more trending news

Amber Neal, the director of the Hope Humane Society, told WGHP that she was by Hope’s side while she healed, but realized it was time for the dog to find a forever home.

“She's one amazing dog and she deserves the most amazing home,” Neal said. “With me having such a busy work schedule, with all the other babies that I am trying to save, she needs to be somebody's constant companion and that would make her the happiest dog in the world.”

Hope, a 4-year-old dog that survived being shot in face, has been adopted by a park ranger in Arkansas. HOPE Humane Society

Hope was brought to the Fort Smith Nature Center on Wednesday, where she met Arkansas park ranger Levi Koch.

Koch said he was so moved by Hope’s story that he knew he had to adopt her.

“I would like someone to travel with me and see some neat places, do a lot of hiking on outdoor adventures,” Koch said.

The Hope Humane Society celebrated the news of Hope’s adoption on Facebook.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.