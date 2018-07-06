Dogs steal mail carrier's lunch, become instant celebrities

SMITHFIELD, Va. - A pair of dogs in Virginia took the battle between mail carriers and canines to the next level, and their adorably naughty actions have made them stars on social media.
Bear and Bull are 6-year-old mixed breed dogs that owner Carol Jordan rescued as puppies from a high-kill shelter, WAVY reported. Jordan described the pair as "sweet, lovable goofs."
Last month, Jordan received a note in her mailbox from the mail carrier, and posted it on Facebook. The message read, “Hey, I drove up to deliver a package, and both of the dogs crawled into my truck they got into my lunch and ate an egg and some carrots and some pumpkin seeds. I don't know if that will upset their tummies, just FYI."
Jordan responded by leaving a "thank you and sorry" card along with a gift card to Subway. The card included a message from Bear and Bull: "Sorry we ate your lunch. Thank you for sharing."
People from all over the world have enjoyed hearing about the dogs' antics. Jordan has set the dogs up with their own Facebook page to capture further adventures from the mischievous duo.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}