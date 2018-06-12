Domino's Pizza paving potholes across the country

Domino’s Pizza is fixing potholes across the country, writing “OH YES, WE DID” on the repaved area to let residents know where the company has been.
The company has repaired dozens of potholes across the country, in states including Georgia, Texas and Delaware.
“Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the company said in a release. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads.”
Domino’s customers can nominate their city for pothole repair on the Domino’s website.
