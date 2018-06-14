Donald Trump turns 72: A look back at past birthdays

President Donald Trump turns 72 years old Thursday.
His birthday celebration started early in Singapore, while he was in the country for the historic summit with North Korea.
“Celebrating birthday,” Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singapore minister for foreign affairs, tweeted. “A bit early.”
Celebrating birthday, a bit early. pic.twitter.com/laVLNs7J2j— Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 11, 2018
>> Photos: Donald Trump through the years
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, wished her father a happy birthday on Twitter.
Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2018
Wishing you your best year yet!!! pic.twitter.com/ejbk28IJHe
At 70 years old, Trump was the oldest president at the start of his administration.
Previously, Ronald Reagan held the title when he started his term in office at 69.
Trump is now back in Washington, D.C.
The White House has not disclosed how the president will celebrate his birthday.
Happy birthday, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/e5fhi540T9— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2018
Before Trump became president, however, he was known for his lavish birthday parties.
His 42nd birthday in 1988 was held at his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and included a “15-foot spaceship zooming from the stage to hover among smoke and flashing lasers,” the Washington Post reports.
