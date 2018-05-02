  • Dream job: $10,000 to take pictures of sun-inspired destinations across US

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Days Inn is revamping its decor both online and in the real world. The hotel chain is searching for a so-called summer sun-tern to take pictures of sun-related themes in cities across the U.S. for use in its hotels and on its websites.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Days Inn by Wyndham … is seeking a bright, aspiring photographer with a passion for the outdoors to travel across the country and capture the sun in all of its glory,” according to a job ad on its website.

    The lucky winner gets to travel to “select cities” and take “beautiful photos of the sun” during one month this summer, the ad says. The job includes all-expenses-paid travel and a $10,000 stipend.

    The hotel will also promote the photographer’s pictures on its website, on social channels and on the walls of Days Inn hotels around the U.S.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dream job: $10,000 to take pictures of sun-inspired destinations across US

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brother of Stoneman Douglas school shooter arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kanye West at center of uproar after saying 400 years of slavery a 'choice'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen under fire for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom; ‘It's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for woman who fled after serious crash that sent 4 to hospital