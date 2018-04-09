0 Dream job alert: Ohio LEGOLAND looking to hire a ‘master builder'

Ohio’s first LEGOLAND Discovery Center is hiring for a position that will play the lucky employee to play with the iconic toy bricks.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Easton Town Center near Columbus is looking to fill a position for a “master builder,” according to several job postings for the role.

“If you’re the biggest LEGO fan in Columbus, can build absolutely anything out of LEGO bricks and would love the chance to showcase your skills to the public, enter our Brick Factor competition to compete and become our new Master Model Builder!” a job posting on the website ZipRecruiter states.

LEGO will host a two-day competition for the job on May 5-6. Applicants will receive additional details about the competition, according to the job posting.

The winner will work with children, attend media appearances and participate in corporate events. The “master builder” will also host building workshops with the public, according to a job posting.

The Discovery Center is an indoor attraction centered around the famous LEGO brick. The highly anticipated attraction will open this fall at the Easton Town Center in Columbus.

Construction on the new $10 million facility began this summer and an opening will be scheduled for some time in late 2018, according to Easton’s website.

The 36,000-square foot facility will be located in Easton’s current Station Building, next to the AMC movie theater. Easton is already home to a LEGO Store in the town center’s north district.

The Discovery Center will have a range of LEGO play areas including two interactive rides, master classes from the LEGO Master Model Builder, special party rooms for celebrations and a 4D cinema, according to Easton Town Center.

The Discovery Center will also include a MINILAND, which will reflect the iconic buildings of the Columbus area. The community will have a chance to nominate Ohio-area landmarks in a contest, according to Easton.

