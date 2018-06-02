  • Driver in stolen FedEx truck leads deputies on chase in Denver

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DENVER - A driver in a stolen FedEx delivery truck led deputies on a chase in Douglas County Friday.

    The FedEx truck was stolen from outside a shooting range in Englewood, KCNC reports.

    The delivery driver had been at the range and left his keys in the car, police said. He returned to find the suspect in the driver’s seat. After a quick exchange police say the suspect took off in the truck.

    The driver got into at least one crash before going off the side of I-25 near Castle Pines, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. 

    The truck went down a grassy hill and ended up near some trees. 

    The suspect fled on foot but surrendered, the Denver Post reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being booked in jail.

