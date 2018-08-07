  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visits Georgia Aquarium, shakes hands with beluga whale

    By: Helena Oliviero, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a special visit to the Georgia Aquarium on Monday and spent time with several sea creatures. 

    "Found my next co-star," the action star wrote in an Instagram post that showed him "shaking hands" with a beluga whale. "Just look at this beautiful animal with staggering intelligence. And the Beluga Whale is awesome too. Seriously, in awe of these creatures."

    Johnson also spent time with Katie the sea lion and checked out more sights with his family.

     

    – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

