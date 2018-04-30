  • Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MORRISTOWN, Tenn. - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt Sunday in parts of Tennessee. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The earthquake was recorded at 6:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee

  • Headline Goes Here

    French museum learns half its collection is counterfeit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lamborghini sheared in half after it hits light pole

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mississippi state offices closed Monday to honor Confederate Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man beaten by bat hasn't been getting donations pledged to him, mom says