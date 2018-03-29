  • Easter 2018: Which grocery stores are open; which are closed?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Easter is a time for family and friends, and that means good food, too. 

    If you plan to cook a meal at home and realize you need an ingredient at the last minute, here is a list of grocery stores open on Sunday. Below is a list of stores that will be closed on Easter.

    Some stores may close early on Easter. Check with your local store.

    Open

    • Albertson’s
    • Kroger  
    • Sav-A-Lot  
    • Stop & Shop 
    • Trader Joe’s  
    • Walmart  
    • Western Supermarkets  
    • Whole Foods  
    • Winn Dixie  


    Closed

    • Aldi  
    • Costco  
    • Food Giant  
    • Fresh Market  
    • Piggly Wiggly  
    • Publix  
    • Sam’s Club  
    • Target   

