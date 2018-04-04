0 Ex-Planet Fitness employee filmed woman taking off clothes in tanning room, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A former Planet Fitness employee was arrested Monday after police said he used his cellphone to film a woman taking off her clothes in a tanning room.

According to police, the victim was using the tanning room when she found the cellphone propped up in a corner. It was recording when she took off her clothes.

“She reviewed the footage on the phone and noticed the suspect, who she knew by name from the gym,” Gainesville police Cpl. Drew Reed told WSB. “He had set up a phone in the corner and turned it at an angle so he could see the tanning bed.”

The woman asked her friend to call 911, but the suspect -- later identified as Camden Blake Eades -- took off by the time police arrived. He eventually turned himself in to authorities.

Eades remains in the Hall County jail on invasion of privacy and probation violation charges. He was given a $5,700 bond.

The incident is under investigation.

“At Planet Fitness the safety and privacy of our members is our No. 1 priority,” the gym said in a statement to The Gainesville Times. “The employee in question was immediately terminated and the franchise owner is working closely with the local authorities to assist in the investigation in any way possible.”

