Facebook rolls out hate speech alert system, quickly rolls feature back

    Hours before the annual conference for developers, Facebook rolled out a new feature that quickly caught the notice of users, spurring questions about what it does and how it works.

    Facebook’s F8 2018 developers conference started Tuesday in San Jose, California, CNET reported.

    It’s a two-day event during which 5,000 developers work together in sessions, with each day featuring a keynote address. 

    For a brief moment, many users saw a question that asked if the post contained hate speech, with buttons to select.

    Facebook quickly rolled back the banner, but not before users took to social media platforms with screen grabs and questions.

     

    Facebook later said that the company will share the steps it is taking to protect users’ privacy after the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    It announced that it will offer “Clear History,” a simple way to clear your history in Facebook

