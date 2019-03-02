  • Family seeks help after boy's prosthetic leg is stolen

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A St. Louis-area family is asking for help to find a 3-year-old boy’s prosthetic leg that was stolen out of their car, KMOX reported.

    Karen Stephens said her daughter’s car was burglarized Thursday in Belleville, Illinois, and among the items taken was a black backpack that contained the prosthetic leg of Stephens’ grandson, Josiah, KMOV reported.

    Josiah was born without a leg, Stephens told the television station. The boy’s mother, Brie Rainey told KMOX the leg is expensive and custom-made.

    "Nobody would really have use for it. We're hoping nobody would want to sell it or do anything like that. We're just hoping somebody saw it and realized they can't do anything with it and tossed it out to the side," Rainey told KMOV. "They're extremely expensive -- $10,000, so it doesn't come cheap.”

    Anyone who knows the location of the leg is urged to contact the Belleville Police Department, the television station reported.

