Father accidentally shoots, kills daughter while cleaning handgun, police say

SALEM, Ind. - A man from Indiana accidentally shot and killed his daughter as he cleaned his handgun.
Police said that Makayla Bowling’s father was cleaning his gun Friday night inside their Salem, Indiana, home, The Associated Press reported. He thought the weapon was unloaded but it went off. The 6-year-old was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital, where she was flown by air ambulance, The Indy Star reported.
The name of Makayla’s father has not been released.
Police are investigating but don’t think there was any foul play, the AP reported.
