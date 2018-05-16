Father fights off 4 robbers while holding infant daughter at McDonald's parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father's quick actions helped him fight off robbers at a local business.
According to Memphis police, the victim was at a local McDonald's, carrying his infant daughter, when four alleged robbers came up to him and started to beat him up.
The arrest affidavit said that one of the suspects had a handgun. While the attack was happening, police said the father was able to grab his handgun out of his car and fire at the suspects, hitting one of them.
The attack continued and one was able to put him in a chokehold and ripped the gun away. They then fled the scene and, according to police, were caught minutes later at a nearby fire station.
Cortez Cole, Quinton Webb, Terrell Pullen and Ladarius Pugues were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged crime.
