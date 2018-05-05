  • Favorite Justify wins 2018 Kentucky Derby

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. -

    Favorite Justify, an unbeaten colt, won the 144th Kentucky Derby in rainy conditions Saturday at Churchill Downs.

    >> Read more trending news

    The track was downgraded to sloppy after rain poured on Churchill Downs much of the day. It had been warm and sunny for the week leading up to the race.

    Despite the rain more than 157,000 people attended the 144th Kentucky Derby.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Favorite Justify wins 2018 Kentucky Derby

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man eats record-setting 30,000th Big Mac

  • Headline Goes Here

    College student slid into Michael B. Jordan's DMs to meet up and it worked

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Bear roams outside cabin rental office, hops into truck

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Florida woman beat, starved her mother