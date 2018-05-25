0 Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles over cruise control issue

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles that could prevent drivers from turning off the cruise control function.

>> Read more trending news

The cruise control could become dangerous when an affected car accelerates under cruise control, like when trying to climb up a hill, Fiat Chrysler officials told CNN. This could cause the car to become locked in cruise control, and the driver might not be able to tap the breaks or hit the designated switch to turn it off.

One incident related to this issue has been reported to Fiat Chrysler, but there have been no reported injuries.

Affected car owners are told to stop using the cruise control function immediately until the vehicle can be repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated in a press release.

Consumer Advisory: Owners of Certain Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Should Stop Using Cruise Control https://t.co/dXeNjuJ5j4 — NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) May 25, 2018

If this issue happens while driving, the NHTSA said drivers might be able to stop the vehicle by pushing the break pedal and placing the vehicle in park once it is stopped. Drivers could also shift the transmission to neutral or forcefully apply the manual break and place the car in park once it has stopped.

Fiat Chrysler officials are asking owners of the recalled vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

The models covered under the recall include:

• 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

• 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

• 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

• 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

• 2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

• 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

• 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

• 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

• 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

• 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

• 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

• 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

• 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

• 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

• 2018 Jeep Wrangler

© 2018 Cox Media Group.