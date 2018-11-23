Fight breaks out in courtroom after woman sentenced for death of infant

MILWAUKEE - A fight broke out in a Wisconsin courthouse Wednesday after a woman was sentenced for the death of a 7-week-old girl, WDJT reported.
As Claudette Mitchell was led away after being sentenced to 3½ years in prison, followed by four years of supervision, the scuffle began, WISN reported.
A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the fight was caused when Mitchell’s visitors did not obey orders to remain in the courtroom while the victim's family left the building, the television station reported.
In August 2017, Mitchell was caring for Savaiyah Reid when the child was found unresponsive and died after suffering multiple skull fractures, WDJT reported.
"An emotional homicide case involving the death of a 2-month-old child resulted in a post-sentencing altercation between about 50 members of the defendant’s and victim’s families and friends,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Additional security was in place due to prior contentious hearings, but the defendant’s side did not comply with deputies’ orders to remain in the courtroom while the victim’s family was being escorted out.”
Mitchell, 38, was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide, but pleaded guilty in September to neglecting a child, resulting in death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Addressing the court Wednesday, Mitchell said she did not cause the infant's injuries, but said she does feel responsible, the newspaper reported..
"I can't express how sad I am for this tragedy," Mitchell told the court.
The baby's father and grandfather were arrested for their part in the brawl but were later released, WISN reported.
