0 Fight over Facebook post causes Florida woman to lose toe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville, Florida, woman lost part of her toe in a fight that apparently started because of a post on Facebook, according to police.

On Tuesday at 11:47 p.m., an officer responded to a call about a battery with injuries at a residence in the 1700 block of W. 27th Street.

The caller said that a woman would not leave her property, but that the woman had left the area by the time the officer arrived.

The caller told 911 that the woman had thrown a brick at her. Once the officer arrived at the scene, the caller said no one had thrown a brick and no one had been injured.

Shortly after the officer left the residence, the woman who was initially accused of throwing a brick flagged down an officer in the 4500 block of Moncrief Road and said she had been battered, the police report said.

The accused woman, who is identified as the victim in the police report, said she had been in the front yard of the home, talking to her boyfriend. She said 19-year-old Gionet Dennis exited the residence and started yelling for the victim to get off her property.

The victim told the officer that she had begun yelling back, and the two women had gotten into a fight.

The victim's boyfriend tried to stop the fight by standing between the women. When the victim tried to get into her car and flee the scene, Dennis threw a brick at the vehicle and the brick landed on the victim's toe, the police report said.

The victim was able to leave the area, police said.

According to the police report, the boyfriend told the officer he had been trying to get the victim to leave the residence because he said Dennis was mad and posting on Facebook.

The police report said the victim's toe was severely injured and appeared disfigured. The officer noted the tip of her toe was no longer attached.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and treated the victim's injuries.

Dennis was arrested and taken to a pretrial facility.

