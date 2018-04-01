  • Final Four: Loyola-Chicago's run comes to an end as Michigan wins 69-57

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Cinderella story for Loyola-Chicago ended Saturday night when Michigan beat the Ramblers 69-57.

    >> Read more trending news

    Michigan will play the winner of the Villanova, Kansas matchup for the NCAA tournament.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Final Four: Loyola-Chicago's run comes to an end as Michigan wins 69-57

  • Headline Goes Here

    NCAA Latest: Time to determine who plays Michigan for title

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charter elementary school apologizes for blackface depiction during…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Where's Waldo? Google Maps adds game for April Fool's Day