Final Four: Villanova beats Kansas, faces Michigan in championship

From tip off to the buzzer at the end, Villanova handled Kansas, beating the Jayhawks 95-79 to advance to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship.
Villanova faces Michigan Monday in the championship game.
