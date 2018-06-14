Fireball Whiskey flies across Arkansas interstate in fiery semi accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Two 18-wheelers involved in a fiery crash spilled Fireball Whiskey across an interstate in central Arkansas on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: unknown, non-life threatening injuries. Our crews are using this mechanical broom to clear the Interstate. The inside lane should open to traffic momentarily. #arnews #artraffic #CNAtraffic pic.twitter.com/TdRXqBv497— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a section of I-40 was shut down after the accident in Pulaski County.
Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
Pictures show the front of one of the 18-wheelers was completely destroyed.
Crews had to use a mechanical broom to sweep up the glass from the whiskey bottles.
No injures have been reported and the cause of this crash is under investigation.
It's not the first time a crash has left an Arkansas roadway covered in food or drinks, KATV reports.
A crash in August left a truckload of spaghetti sauce at U.S. 278 and Arkansas 24. Earlier that month, a tank car filled with bourbon crashed on I-40 in eastern Arkansas.
Truck spills spaghetti sauce on highway in Arkansas. Story + photos: https://t.co/PYvoBIohEC #ArkDG #ARnews pic.twitter.com/0BCeSXfuhi— AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) August 22, 2017
The same month, Interstate 30 in Little Rock was shut down after an 18-wheeler crashed and left frozen pizza scattered on the roadway.
Pulaski Co I-30 & Mabelvale: Despite the involvement of a few 'Tombstones' we are glad the driver & overpass are okay. #artraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/9hVsA3y897— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 9, 2017
