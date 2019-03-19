  • Firefighter carries a grandma struggling with stairs at concert

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A volunteer firefighter stepped up to help a grandmother struggling to get to her seat at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to watch country singer Brad Paisley on Saturday night, KTRK reported.

    Shayla Harwell was at RodeoHouston with her husband when they noticed the woman, her adult daughter and two granddaughters trying to descend the stairs, KHOU reported.

    “When we saw her struggle as she was going downstairs, I said, ‘Hey, they may need some help,” Shayla Harwell told the Houston Chronicle.

    Thomas Harwell, a volunteer firefighter from Hardin, helped the woman to her seat and told her he’d help her after Paisley’s performance at RodeoHouston, the newspaper reported. When he noticed the woman did not have the strength to walk up the stairs, Harwell carried her.

    “Y'all, I have to brag on my husband big time tonight!” Shayla Harwell wrote in a Facebook post. “He made me soo proud.”

     

