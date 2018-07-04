Firefighters: Grill could be to blame for Fourth of July house fire

PALM BAY, Fla. - A grill could be to blame for a house fire on Independence Day, according to officials with Palm Bay Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said they were called Wednesday to a home on Yukon Street Northeast near Malabar Road Northeast and Emerson Drive Northeast.
"BBQ grill may have spread the fire to the home," the agency said in a tweet. "PBFR crews currently working to save the home and extinguish the fire along with crews for (Brevard County Fire Rescue)."
No other details were given.
Video from Yukon St SE fire today.#PBFR @BCFRpio pic.twitter.com/3wfzgUvy0K— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) July 4, 2018
