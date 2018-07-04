  • Firefighters: Grill could be to blame for Fourth of July house fire

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A grill could be to blame for a house fire on Independence Day, according to officials with Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

    Firefighters said they were called Wednesday to a home on Yukon Street Northeast near Malabar Road Northeast and Emerson Drive Northeast.

    "BBQ grill may have spread the fire to the home," the agency said in a tweet. "PBFR crews currently working to save the home and extinguish the fire along with crews for (Brevard County Fire Rescue)."

    No other details were given.

     

