Firefighters honor fallen comrades after finding flag intact in northern California cemetery

Firefighters in northern California honored their fallen comrades after finding an undamaged American flag in a cemetery in a city ravaged by wildfires, KCRA reported.
Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department and the Moraga-Orinda Fire District found the flag flying intact above the Whiskeytown Cemetery in Redding. The area had been scorched by the Carr Fire, which began July 23 in Whiskeytown.
“To honor the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting the Carr Fire and Ferguson Fire, Battalion Chief Palmer and Moraga-Orinda firefighters were determined to lower the flag to half staff in their memory,” the Alameda County Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.
>>Eight dead in California wildfires
Eight people have died in the blaze, including two firefighters.
In photos shared on Facebook, the undamaged American flag was flying on a flagpole, KCRA reported. Firefighters used a ladder to lower the flag to half-staff, the television station reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}