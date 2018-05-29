Florence and the Machine announce North American tour

English indie-rock band Florence and the Machine is embarking on a North American tour this fall.
Billboard reported that the band, fronted by vocalist Florence Welch, will start the “High as Hope Tour” in Montreal Aug. 5 at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival and end Oct. 20 in Minneapolis. The tour is in support of the band’s upcoming album, “High as Hope,” which will be released June 29.
Supporting acts at various points of the 23-city tour include Wet, St. Vincent, Lizzo, Kamasi Washington, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, Grizzly Bear and Perfume Genius.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon local time Tuesday. General sale tickets start June 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
High As Hope Tour North America.— florence welch (@flo_tweet) May 29, 2018
Fall 2018
Support in select cities from @KamasiW, @st_vincent, @lizzo, @billieeilish, @bethditto, @wet, @grizzlybear, @perfumegenius. Check local listings for more information.https://t.co/c9Depz4nUK pic.twitter.com/1ApPkRVSss
The dates for the “High as Hope Tour” are below.
Aug. 5: Montreal at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Aug. 9: Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 11: San Francisco, California, at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
Sept. 8: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Skookum Festival
Sept. 10: Seattle at KeyArena
Sept. 11: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
Sept. 14: Salt Lake City at Maverik Center
Sept. 15: Denver at Grandoozy Festival
Sept. 22: Las Vegas at Life is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 23: San Diego at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Sept. 25: Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 29: Dallas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 30: Houston at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 2: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
Oct. 5: Washington at The Anthem
Oct. 9: New York at Barclays Center
Oct. 12: Boston at TD Garden
Oct. 13: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 14: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 16: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
Oct. 19: Chicago at United Center
Oct. 20: Minneapolis at Target Center
