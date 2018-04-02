  • Florida boy injured after falling from car window

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 10-year-old Jacksonville boy suffered critical injuries after falling out of the window of a van. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol says the van was traveling Sunday night with four kids in the backseat. 

    According to an incident report, the 10-year-old rolled down the window and fell out as the van was moving, suffering a head injury. 

    Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The report says charges are pending. 

