0 Florida deputies capture 13-foot alligator in park

VENICE, Fla. - Deputies and conservation officials captured a 13-foot alligator at a Florida park Sunday, the Herald-Tribune of Sarasota reported.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured the reptile at Venice’s Shamrock Park and Nature Center. Carl Sellitti, animal services supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, told the Herald-Tribune that it might have been the largest alligator his department has ever been called about.

The Sheriff’s Office helped capture the alligator as part of an investigation after a German shepherd was attacked at the park on June 30. The dog, who was not leashed at the time, was put to sleep because of his injuries, the Herald-Tribune reported.

The alligator captured Sunday will be killed, officials said. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, alligators more than 4 feet in length that are considered a threat to people, pets or property are labeled as nuisance alligators, the Herald-Tribune reported.

.@MyFWC officers are relieved today after capturing this 13ft gator from Shamrock Park in Venice. According to our Animal Svcs Supervisor who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to. #PublicSafety #OnlyInFlorida #AllInADaysWork pic.twitter.com/AK0s8Z8004 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) July 8, 2018

