Florida firefighter dies after boat collision at Grand Prix of the Sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two boats crashed during the Jacksonville Grand Prix of the Sea on the St. Johns River on Saturday afternoon, sending four people to a hospital.
One of the people hurt was a Central Florida firefighter and he has reportedly died, Action News Jax learned Saturday night.
Sanford Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Lt. Mike Salber died after a boat crash Saturday.
Units are responding to an overturned boat near Memorial Park....there are multiple injuries with at least one being serious.....more crews on the way— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 2, 2018
His Facebook said he raced on the Rapid Building Solutions powerboat that crashed in Jacksonville.
Powerboat P1 director told Action News Jax's Brittney Donovan that it wasn't clear why the boats crashed during the third race of the day.
The other boat involved in the crash was the Frank and Al's Pizza boat.
One of the boats flipped during the collision and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said at least one person was seriously hurt.
Witnesses say these are the two boats that crashed during the #Jacksonville Grand Prix. They say 3 people were hurt @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hlSQckEtty— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
Race coordinators did not have information about the other racers' conditions shortly after the crash and did not respond to calls and texts for updates.
The remaining races Saturday were canceled.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}